Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Update

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Codexis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 4,238,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,103. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

