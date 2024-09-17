Coinmetro Token Price Tops $0.0383 on Top Exchanges (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $174,469.92 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009417 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,326.77 or 1.00067205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,285,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

