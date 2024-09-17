CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPO. Bank of America upped their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,664. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $994.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $12.60.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

