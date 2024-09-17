Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $609.70 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $609.70 million and $19.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,043,828,598 coins and its circulating supply is 4,431,314,175 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,043,719,473.61 with 4,431,219,457.25 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1352986 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $18,079,999.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

