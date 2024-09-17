Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

