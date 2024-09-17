Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $124,000 in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of GENK stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:GENK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

GEN Restaurant Group Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

