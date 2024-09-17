Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 61,149 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

