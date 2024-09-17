Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 11,578 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.44% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

