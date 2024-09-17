Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Gentherm worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $750,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

