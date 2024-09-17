Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

