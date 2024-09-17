Contrasting Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scope Industries and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A WK Kellogg 4.45% 42.12% 6.42%

Dividends

Scope Industries pays an annual dividend of $13.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. WK Kellogg pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WK Kellogg $2.72 billion 0.56 $110.00 million $1.51 11.86

This table compares Scope Industries and WK Kellogg”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of WK Kellogg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Scope Industries and WK Kellogg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A WK Kellogg 4 6 0 0 1.60

WK Kellogg has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Scope Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

