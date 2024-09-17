Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PH opened at $597.09 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $601.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

