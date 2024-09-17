Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Hess by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 462,953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 398,089 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.77.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.41.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

