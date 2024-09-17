Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 108,142 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ stock opened at 15.38 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.37.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

