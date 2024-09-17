Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,768,000 after buying an additional 77,560 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,676 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.