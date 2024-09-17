Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after buying an additional 604,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.