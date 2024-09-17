Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

