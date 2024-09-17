Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 141,815 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

CRF opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

