COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 721,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
OTCMKTS CSDXF remained flat at $1.33 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.