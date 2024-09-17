Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $907.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $862.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.61.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

