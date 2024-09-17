Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 965,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,836. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

