Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

