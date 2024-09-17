Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 313,969 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

