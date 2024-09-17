Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $195.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

