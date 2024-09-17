Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,524 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 528,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

