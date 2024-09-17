Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.