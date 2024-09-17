Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $154.03 million and $4.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

