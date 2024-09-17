CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $116,430,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $126,089,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

