David J. Moss Acquires 7,690 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,062.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,044.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INmune Bio Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.39. 502,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,080. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.86.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter worth about $5,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 332.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 89,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in INmune Bio by 124.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

