Decred (DCR) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00019448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $193.06 million and $888,686.70 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,432.92 or 0.40178886 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,324,501 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

