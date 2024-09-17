Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.65. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 26,577 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $573.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 156.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 976,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $9,283,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 162,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.