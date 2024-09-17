Degen (DEGEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.81 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Degen has a total market capitalization of $37.03 million and $5.81 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00295854 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $5,945,290.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

