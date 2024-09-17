Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Global Industrial worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

