Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,447 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Peabody Energy worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 552.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 141,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,208,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of BTU opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

