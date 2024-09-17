Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $525.00

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 1,198 ($15.83), with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($15.19).

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,901.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,126.03.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is 2,539.68%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

