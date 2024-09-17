DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $327,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $50.15.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

