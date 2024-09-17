DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $697,000 in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.
T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TGRT opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.
About T. Rowe Price Growth ETF
The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Growth ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks the Market Is Willing to Overpay for Right Now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Rate Cuts or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Outperform
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Zillow Group Could Soar with the Upcoming Interest Rate Cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.