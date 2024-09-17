DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $697,000 in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TGRT opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

About T. Rowe Price Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

