DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $422,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

LYV opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

