Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 155,779 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $392,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $379.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $380.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

