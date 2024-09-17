Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 274,872 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Philip Morris International worth $316,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

