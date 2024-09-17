Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $340,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

