Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 269,188 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of American International Group worth $477,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIG opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

