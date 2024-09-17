Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Humana worth $380,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

