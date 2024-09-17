Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $33.31. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 16,259,047 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $68,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $13,683,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $41,164,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,087,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

