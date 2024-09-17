Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of D stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

