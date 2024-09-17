Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $520.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $507.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $408.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.74. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.