DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.