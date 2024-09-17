Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

