Dravo Bay LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dravo Bay LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,122.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

