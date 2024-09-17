Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.40

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 651.50 ($8.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 622.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 546.20. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 395.20 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 679.50 ($8.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Drax Group news, insider Rob Shuter purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($682,694.85). 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.93) to GBX 750 ($9.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

